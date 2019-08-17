Declan Donnelly jokes Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are forced to holiday together The co-stars are currently in Portugal together

Declan Donnelly has made a playful jibe at Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, claiming ITV bosses force them to holiday together. The This Morning co-stars are currently enjoying a break in Portugal with their families, but Dec joked there was a clause in the popular pair's contract which means they must take at least one sunshine break together a year.

Speaking on Friday's Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Virgin Radio, Dec – who joined the duo on their break, along with his wife Ali Astall and their baby daughter Isla – gushed about their time away in the Portuguese resort before admitting their meet-up actually happened "organically". Chris asked: "So is it an ITV thing, is it part of your contracts that you get to come here all together in the sunshine?" Dec jokily replied: "Absolutely," before explaining: "It's brilliant, it's brilliant. And it's all kind of happened organically, we've all holidayed out here in the past and we just seem to meet up here in August."

Looks like a fun group

MORE: Who is Holly Willoughby's husband Dan Baldwin? Everything you need to know about the TV producer

On Thursday, Phillip took to his Instagram stories to share several updates of the group's fun-filled evening, with Dec and Ali joining Phil, his wife Stephanie Lowe, Holly and her husband Dan Baldwin for a dinner consisting of his "legendary" Memphis ribs. And it appears it was a success, as he later shared a photo of the group "full of ribs" outside their holiday villa.

Holly and Phil are great friends

GALLERY: 15 celebrities and their kids on summer holidays

Holly and Phil often spend their summer holidays together in Portugal with their families, and this year has been no exception. The pair have been sharing updates from their break on Instagram, including showing how they had watched an outdoor screening of The Lion King together on Tuesday.

It’s no surprise that Dec has joined them on the trip; as well as being good friends with both Holly and Phil, the Britain’s Got Talent host is also a big fan of the Algarve, and regularly holidays there with Ant McPartlin.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.