Phillip Schofield suffers from almighty hangover after night out with Holly Willoughby Phillip hit it a little too hard

Phillip Schofield was feeling worse for wear on Friday morning after a boozy night out with his This Morning co-host and "bestie" Holly Willoughby. The 57-year-old admitted he was struggling with an almighty hangover after the pair enjoyed a night of "carnage" during their sun-soaked getaway in Portugal with their partners and children.

Sharing an image of himself in bed hiding under some white sheets on SnapChat, Phillip captioned the pic: "The morning after a session with Holly... carnage." It was only a few hours earlier that the TV star had shared a smiley snap of himself and Holly looking fresh-faced, clearly before their boozy antics had begun. He sweetly captioned it: "Here she is #bestie."

It was all too much for Phillip

Phil and Holly were joined on their Thursday excursion by their partners, Stephanie and Dan, respectively, and poor Dan had his own hilarious mishap. The two couples had just enjoyed a mouthwatering meal at Parrilla on the Beach restaurant, near Algarve's Praia do Ancão, which included fried squid, grilled prawns and lots of delicious cocktails, when they decided to play around in a rushing stream nearby.

Poor Dan

Holly's husband seemed to be having a jolly good time, soaking his feet in the water whilst the This Morning presenters looked on and Stephanie captured the fun on camera. Suddenly, much to everyone's surprise, Dan's sunglasses fell straight into the water and quickly disappeared. In the short video, which was posted on Phillip's Instagram stories, screams could be heard as Holly took her hands to her face. Dan, on the other hand, could be heard screaming: "They're expensive! NO!"

Judging by their social media photos and videos, and despite Dan's little mishap, the two families are having the time of their life. Holly and Phillip are clearly the best of friends and love spending some weeks together every summer in the Algarve.

