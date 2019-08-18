Ruth Langsford shares rare glimpse inside the family home she shares with Eamonn Holmes The celebrity couple live in Surrey with their son Jack

Ruth Langsford has given fans a tiny glimpse inside her family home after she shared a new video on Instagram of her dog Maggie. The footage showed her rescue dog who was hidden underneath a blanket as she played near her bed. In the clip, a grey leather seating area can be seen, along with stylish wooden floorboards. Ruth captioned the video: "Funny 5 mins after dinner....Maggie is in there somewhere under her fav blanket she got from Father Christmas!" Many of Ruth's fans were quick to comment on the video, with one writing: "She's such a character beautiful Maggie. Welcome back. We missed you." Another wrote: "I can't stop watching it, very funny." A third user commented: "This is mean," which resulted in Ruth jumping to defend the footage. She replied: "It's not mean. I didn't wrap her in the blanket. She rolls herself up in when she's playing. Thanks for your concern though."

Ruth Langsford shared a video of her dog from inside her family home

For the past decade, Ruth and her husband Eamonn Holmes have lived in Surrey with their teenage son Jack. The star spoke to HELLO! earlier in the year, where she opened up about her ideal day at home. She said: "I am very much a home bird and I don’t get to spend as much time at home as I would like to because of work (which I love) so when I have some time off it's really spending time with family and being at home. I love cooking, it's my hobby and I find it very relaxing. There will be times when I am making roast dinner and we have family coming around, while Jack and Eamonn are watching the football. So spending time with family and friends really, that time is very precious to me."

The star previously shared another glimpse of her stylish house

The star also told HELLO! that she enjoys living in a small town as she can just be herself. She said: "I can walk around the high street and I don’t have to have my make-up on and people see me in my gym kit and on the school run, so it’s nothing special to them. You don’t feel like you are in a goldfish bowl here."

