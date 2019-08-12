Phillip Schofield gave Holly Willoughby the best present on holiday – see it here What a gift!

Every year, This Morning stars Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield make the most of their time off from presenting the hit ITV show by soaking up the sun with their families in Portugal. During the presenters' time away from the iconic blue sofa, the pair have kept their followers up to date with their antics via Instagram, and Phillip took to his social media this weekend to share the appropriate holiday gift he bought for his 38-year-old co-host.

The 57-year-old television host posted a picture on his Instagram on Sunday, showing him standing in the sun holding a gigantic bottle of rose. The father-of-two captioned the picture: "Just popping over to see Holly."

Holly and Phillip are in Portugal with their families

It is no secret that the television stars have been enjoying a glass or two of wine whilst on their getaway, with Phillip admitting he was struggling with an almighty hangover at the start of their holiday, after the pair enjoyed a night of "carnage" together. The television star shared an image of himself on Snapchat in bed hiding under some white sheets, captioning the pic: "The morning after a session with Holly... carnage."

The pair go to the Algarve with their families every year

Phillip and his family tend to go on holiday to the Algarve every summer, and are often joined by Holly, her husband Dan Baldwin, and their three children for a fun-filled break. The dad-of-two even invested in a holiday home at The Keys development in Quinta do Lago, as did Ant and Dec, but all three TV personalities lost money after the owners went bust and didn’t complete the development.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.