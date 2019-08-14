Peter Andre teaches his children to cook on brand new TV show

Foodies rejoice! Peter Andre and his family will be joining Lorraine for a brand new cooking series this September, and it's all going to be filmed on the beautiful Croatian island of Brac. Pete's kids Junior and Princess will join him on his latest cookery stint, and he'll be teaching the little'uns a thing or two about Croatian cooking – we can’t wait to see how that plays out!

Pete couldn't help but gush about the local food, saying: "One of the things I love is that it’s so healthy and it’s still part of the Mediterranean diet, even though it’s the Adriatic… it almost reminds me of my parents cooking when we were a kid. It’s really in my blood. I’m trying to get my kids into it. The kids who were here holidaying are actually getting involved in the cooking, we do a dessert that is so beautiful and the kids get stuck into that – which is great."

Pete's been having an absolute whale of a time with the kids in Croatia

This is the second cooking segment Pete's filmed for Lorraine. He previously fronted Peter & Emily’s Cyprus Kitchen alongside wife Emily, and it seems Pete's not too phased about his move up north of the continent. In fact, it sounds like he's having an absolute blast...

Pete added: "It’s a hard job I’m not going to lie but someone has to do it… The water is crystal clear, it’s just stunning. We are having the time of our lives. We’ve done water sports and all sorts of stuff. It’s fantastic and I’ve been cooking up a storm."

The star is notoriously close with his children

Sadly Emily won't be joining him this time around; the doctor is back in the UK working. Pete explained: "Emily, because she works for the NHS, she can’t say I’m just going to leave for a few days. So we are both working, I’m just in a slightly nicer place at the moment. I miss her. We are both providing for the family, right? I really wish she was here. It’s somewhere I really want to bring her, she will love it."

We're sure she'll be popping over soon, Pete. After all, who can resist those Croatian beaches?

