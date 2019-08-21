Liam Hemsworth officially files for divorce from Miley Cyrus Say it ain't so

It's all officially over! Liam Hemsworth has filed for divorce from Miley Cyrus just weeks after the couple announced their separation, and we still can't believe their ten-year relationship has come to an end. Liam, 29, has hired lawyer Laura Wasser to represent him, and it's certainly not Laura's first rodeo. In the past the Beverly Hills attorney has represented Kim Kardashian, Britney Spears and Ryan Reynolds – and she even brokered Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's famous breakup.

Miley and Liam were only married for seven months, could Miley's recent trip to Italy with Kaitlynn Carter have anything to do with that?

Neither Miley or Liam have commented on the pictures that emerged in August of Miley and Kaitlynn holidaying together, but earlier in the month the exes gave a joint statement confirming that they had decided to go their separate ways. A rep for the two confirmed that: "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

Miley personally addressed her split from Liam while holidaying in Italy

It wasn't long before Miley took to Instagram to post a cryptic message about her split from Liam and the nature of change. Underneath a photograph of her standing atop a beautiful mountain, she wrote: "Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once underwater, connected with Africa, change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created overnight, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me: 'Nature never hurries but it is always on time'... It fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own."

Liam confirmed the split with a sincere message and a photograph of a sunset

Shortly after Miley's post, Liam headed over to Instagram for a post of his own, however the megastar addressed their split much more directly. Liam said: "Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love."

