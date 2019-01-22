What is Miley Cyrus' net worth? Wrecking Ball singer's fortune revealed The singer is in a relationship with Liam Hemsworth

There's no denying that Miley Cyrus has come a long way since she played Hannah Montana. Since her appearance on the popular Disney show, the singer has gone on to star in various movies, release multiple albums as well as hit headlines for her controversial Wrecking Ball performance at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards. But how much has she made? In 2017, it was reported that Miley had an estimated net worth of $200 Million (£155 million).

Who is Miley Cyrus?

Miley Cyrus - born Destiny Hope Cyrus - is one of America's biggest superstars. She was born on November 23 in 1992, and hails from Franklin, Tennessee. The singer comes from a talented family; her father is musician Billy Ray Cyrus and her mother is producer Tish Cyrus. Elsewhere, Miley's godmother is the legendary Dolly Parton.

Miley kicked off her career when she was a teen

Miley Cyrus' rise to fame

The American star made her acting debut in 2001, but landed her breakout role as Hannah Montana in 2006. She swiftly managed to secure small roles in High School Musical 2, Two and a Half Men, Sex and the City 2 and The Replacements. In 2007, Miley released her first album titled Meet Miley Cyrus and the record reached number eight in the UK charts. A year later, the star released the albums Breakout then Can't Be Tamed in 2010. She also unveiled Bangers in 2013, which became a UK number 1. Some of Miley's biggest hits include, Party in the USA, We Can't Stop and Wrecking Ball. And more recently, Miley teamed up with Mark Ronson for Nothing Breaks Like a Heart. Throughout her music career, Miley has won 60 awards and has received 167 nominations in total.

The singer with Robin Thicke at the VMAs

However in 2013, Miley shocked fans with her twerking at the VMAs. The singer performed We Can't Stop and set tongues wagging when she danced against Robin Thicke – a far cry from her Hannah Montana persona. "Not only was culture changed, but my life and career were changed forever," she revealed in an interview for Wonderland magazine in 2018. "It inspired me to use my platform for something much bigger. If the world is going to focus on me and what I am doing, then what I am doing should be impactful and it should be great."

Is Miley Cyrus married?

Miley married Australian actor Liam Hemsworth on 23 December 2018. They met and fell in love on the set of romantic Hollywood film, The Last Song, in 2010. They became engaged in 2012 only to call things off a year later, before reconciling in 2015. In an interview with GQ Australia in 2016, Liam explained the reasons behind their split. He shared: "Of course it was hard. But at the time we were both going in different directions and it's just what needed to happen. We were both super young and it was a good decision at the time - we both needed that."

Miley with husband Liam Hemsworth

The We Can't Stop singer confessed they ended their relationship after deciding it was time to grow up. "I needed to change so much," she told Billboard Magazine in 2017. "And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard." She continued: "Suddenly you're like, 'I don't recognise you anymore.' We had to re-fall for each other."

Miley the businesswoman

The singer owns a £4.5 million Tennessee farmhouse, a £3 million home in Studio City and a £2 million Malibu home, which tragically burned down in the recent California wildfires. The couple said it had been a "heartbreaking" few days for them and the local community after wildfires spread across California, which claimed over 100 lives. Liam showed their residence had burned down to the ground, with a large sign spelling out the word 'Love' visible in the wreckage.

"It's been a heartbreaking few days. This is what's left of my house. Love. Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires," he wrote, adding: "I spent the day in Malibu yesterday and it was amazing to see the community pulling together to help each other out in any way they can. Malibu is a strong community and this event is only going to make it stronger."

Meanwhile, Miley tweeted: "Completely devastated by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong."

