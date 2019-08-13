Liam Hemsworth breaks silence on split with Miley Cyrus – and warns about false reports The celebrity couple were married for eight months

Liam Hemsworth has spoken out following the news that he and Miley Cyrus had gone their separate ways, just eight months after getting married. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the actor shared a picture of a sunset with an accompanying message which wished Miley all the best while warning fans that any reported quotes that are attributed to him are false as he isn't going to be making any more comment on the matter. It read: "Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love."

Many of Liam's followers praised the former Neighbours star on his dignified statement, with one writing: "An example to this world of handling a difficult or heartbreaking situation with poise and grace. Thank you. things will improve, your heart will heal and love will find you again." Another added: "Splitting up is never easy. I'm so very sorry for what you're going through. Sending you so much love and hugs during your time of grieving and healing."

On Sunday, a representative for the couple was released which revealed that they had split. It read: "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers." The spokesman went on to say that the couple will continue to take joint responsibility for the pets they share.

The news didn't come as a complete surprise, as both stars had shared pictures to social media in the last few days which showed them without their wedding rings. Miley was also pictured kissing Kaitlynn Carter in Italy. The former child star is currently enjoying a break in Lake Como with a group of friends, including Kaitlynn, the ex-wife of another Hollywood star: Brody Jenner.

Miley, 26 and Liam, 29, married at their home in Nashville on 23 December last year just a month after the Woolsey Fire which devastated the Malibu area, burning their home to the ground. Before that, the couple had an on-off relationship for almost a decade. They met on the set of the movie The Last Song in 2009 and first got engaged in 2012 before splitting up the following year. In 2016, Miley announced they were not only back together but engaged again on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

