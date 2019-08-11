Miley Cyrus spotted kissing Brody Jenner's ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter following shock split from Liam The couple had been married less than a year

Singer Miley Cyrus and her actor husband Liam Hemsworth have split up just eight months after getting married. A representative for the couple released a statement on Sunday which read: "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers."

Miley and Liam first got together in 2009

The spokesman went on to say that the couple, who are both vegan, will continue to take joint responsibility for the pets they share. The news isn't a complete surprise, as both stars had shared pictures to social media in the last few days which showed them without their wedding rings. Miley was also pictured kissing Kaitlynn Carter in Italy.

The former child star is currently enjoying a break in Lake Como with a group of friends, including Kaitlynn, the ex-wife of another Hollywood star: Brody Jenner from The Hills, who is half-brother to Kylie and Kendall Jenner and the former stepbrother of Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Rob Kardashian.

The couple married last year after getting engaged for the second time in 2016

Miley, 26 and Liam, 29, married at their home in Nashville on 23 December last year just a month after the Woolsey Fire which devastated the Malibu area, burning their home to the ground. Before that, the couple had an on-off relationship for almost a decade. They met on the set of the movie The Last Song in 2009 and first got engaged in 2012 before splitting up the following year. In 2016, Miley announced they were not only back together but engaged again on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Australian Liam starred in Neighbours before making the move to America and appearing in the Hunger Games film series, Independence Day: Resurgence and alongside fellow Aussie Rebel Wilson in romantic comedy parody Isn't It Romantic. Miley shot to fame in 2006 as the lead role in popular Disney kids' TV show Hannah Montana before launching her music career.

