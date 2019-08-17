Pregnant Corries stars Hayley Tamaddon, Brooke Vincent and Julia Goulding show off their growing baby bumps Looking good, ladies!

It's officially baby season in Weatherfield! Brooke Vincent, Hayley Tamaddon and Julia Goulding aka Sophie Webster, Andrea Beckett and Shona Ramsey all bared their beautiful bumps for a spa day snap, and Hayley captured the moment on Twitter, captioning the heart-warming moment: "Mummy's to be having a spa day at the garden spa in Warrington... proudly showing off our baby bumps. So lucky we get to go through this together."

Needless to say, Hayley's followers practically exploded with joy, flocking to congratulate the women and tell them how beautiful they all look. One Twitter user wrote: "I think pregnant women are so gorgeous and you post up three, I am in heaven. Happy babies and healthy babies I hope." Another added: "This is beautiful. I'm 38 weeks pregnant and struggling and this made me smile!" Even Sally Carman, who plays Abi Franklin on the soap couldn't resist getting involved, adding: "I couldn't love this picture more." We second that, Sally!

Mummy’s to be having a spa day at the garden spa in Warrington .. proudly showing off our baby bumps. So lucky we get to go through this together. 💖 pic.twitter.com/vJeHnbE4Xt — hayley tamaddon (@hayleysoraya) August 16, 2019

The actresses were glowing as they showed off their bumps

The expectant mothers reunited for a much-deserved pampering session – they might not have much time for that once the little-uns arrive! Hayley, 42, announced her pregnancy back in April, and the news was all the more magical because the actress had previously been told that she would never be able to conceive. In that same month, Brooke broke the exciting news that she was also expecting, and Julia Goulding made her announcement just the following month in May. Seeing as they'll be so close in age we imagine that the three babies will be the best of friends!

Hayley is known for her glamourous maternity style

Keep a close eye on the actresses' social media pages, they're known for sharing adorable pregnancy updates with their fans. It's also worth checking in just for the fabulous maternity fashion! You should start a blog, ladies!

