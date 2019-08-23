Strictly's Kevin Clifton introduces girlfriend Stacey Dooley to family – see the sweet picture The couple are rarely pictured together

Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley have managed to keep their romance off social media since news first broke of their relationship back in March, but on Friday the couple surprised fans by sharing a sweet picture of them posing together alongside a member of the dancer's family.

Posting the sweet snap on his Instragram, Kevin captioned it: "So proud watching my cousin @sophiematthew19 playing the lead in @mammamiamusical West End last night. You’re so talented and we had the best time! #Superstar."

There is no doubt that talent and success run in Kevin's family. Not only is his cousin playing the lead in Mamma Mia the Musical, but he and his sibling, Joanne Clifton, have been taking part in West End productions for years. Most recently, Kevin in Rock of Ages, and Joanne in The Rocky Horror Show.

Kevin and Stacey have been pictured together just a handful of times since winning the Strictly Come Dancing series in December 2018. Their last appearance together was back in May, when they attended WWE Raw in London and they happily posed for the official WWE UK Instagram account. The rare photo of the couple showed them posing backstage with matching WWE belts.

There is a reason behind the couple's discreet approach to their relationship, however, with Stacey telling The Guardian: "Kev and I have agreed not to go into too much detail about our private lives because you can’t really indulge that and then ask for privacy."

She continued: "That's why we've turned down interviews that have offered us tens of thousands of pounds... What I am happy to say is Kev's amazing, I'm happy, life happens, I've got an amazing career and I’m very lucky."

Karen Clifton, Kevin's estranged wife, has also commented on their relationship, telling FUBER Radio: "I don’t really know anything about that. When we go in [to rehearsals] we’re literally going crazy with all the routines. But you know what he looks extremely happy, so I’m happy that he's happy."