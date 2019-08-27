Ant McPartlin shares a rare snap of his family life – and it's adorable So cute!

On Monday evening Ant McPartlin took to Twitter to wish his adorable dogs a happy – albeit belated – International Dog Day, and it might just be the cutest tweet of all time. Ant wrote: "Happy 'belated' #InternationalDogsDay to all the lovely pooches out there… including my gorgeous three! A." In the black and white snap, his chocolate lab Hurley can be seen sitting next to Ant's two Maltipoo pups, Milo and Bumble.

Of course Ant's fans were quick to reply, letting him know just how cute his pups are. One tweeted: "Awww! Beautiful picture of them Ant. Hope you're well," and another added: "I bet it was difficult to get all three looking at the camera at the same time!" Anyone with pets of their own will know that it's near impossible to get them to pose for a group snap, so good work Ant!

Ant's beautiful three dogs!

Although Ant's had Hurley for years, he only introduced Milo and Bumble to the family in February, when the award-winning presenter was seen taking his two new puppies to the vet in Wimbledon with girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett. The two little balls of fluff have grown much bigger since then, and it seems like the duo are now the best of friends with Hurley.

Ant with beloved chocolate lab Hurley

The two gorgeous pups must have brought Ant lots of happiness after a tough couple of months, in 2018 Ant was arrested for drink driving after causing a car crash. Nothing's quite as joyful as bringing a new puppy home – let alone two! Ant shares chocolate lab Hurley with ex-wife Lisa Armstrong, and the two share custody of the gorgeous pooch. That means Hurley splits his time between Ant's and Lisa's, so Ant must miss him when he's not around. At least Milo and Bumble are always around to keep him company!

