Lisa Armstrong breaks social media silence following Ant McPartlin's amorous Wimbledon display The Strictly makeup artist split from TV presenter Ant in 2017

Lisa Armstrong made a defiant return to social media after her ex-husband Ant McPartlin and his girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett amped up the PDA at Wimbledon. Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, the Strictly Come Dancing makeup artist shared a lovely snap with the former couple's dog Hurley. "Dog selfie #mamaandhurlsx," she simply wrote in the caption. The post came hours after Ant and his girlfriend made their debut public outing in London. They have previously been spotted on holiday in Italy and walking their pet dogs in Richmond, but Monday's appearance was the first time they happily stepped out together.

Fans immediately commented on Lisa's post, many of them praising her choice of company. "Great pic that's what I call true love, you can see it in his eyes," said one follower, while another remarked: "The best company there is." A third post read: "A man will NEVER come close to being as loyal and as loving as a girl's dogs." A fourth wrote: "The perfect best friend." Lisa was granted a divorce from Ant in 2018 due to the TV presenter's adultery and because he was "intolerable to live with". They confirmed their split in January 2018 after months of speculation; they had been together for 23 years and married in 2006.

GALLERY: Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong - a look back at their love story

Ant and Anne-Marie at Wimbledon

It's been a difficult year for Lisa; the 42-year-old lost her dad to cancer in May. Derek, who was 71, was believed to have been diagnosed one year ago, but Lisa has never publicly spoken about her father's illness. Last month, Lisa paid a loving tribute to her late father as she celebrated her first Father's Day without him. Alongside a childhood throwback with her dad Derek, the celebrity makeup artist simply wrote, "#Myfirstone," alongside a series of sad face emojis.

MORE: Ant McPartlin's ex Lisa Armstrong helps fellow divorcées in new makeover show

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.