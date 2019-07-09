Ant McPartlin and girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett get photobombed by this TV star Oooooops!

All eyes were on Ant McPartlin and his girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett at Wimbledon on Monday. However, Ant's I'm A Celebrity friend Emily Atack almost stole their thunder as she photobombed a sweet moment between the lovebirds. The TV presenter was in the middle of taking a cute selfie with his partner when Emily pulled a funny face from the seats behind. "Smashing day at Wimbledon yesterday. Thank you @robinsons_uk for having me. I was very well behaved," joked the Inbetweeners actress on Instagram the following day.

The event marked Ant and Anne-Marie's first public outing together. They have previously been spotted on holiday in Italy and walking their pet dogs in Richmond, but Monday's appearance was the first time they happily stepped out together. The TV star, 43, started dating his PA shortly after his split from ex-wife Lisa Armstrong in 2017. The former couple confirmed their split in January 2018 after months of speculation; they had been together for 23 years and married in 2006. Ant had worked with Anne-Marie for years but "something changed" and they became more than just friends, Ant previously said. Anne-Marie also split from her husband just months before Ant and Lisa broke up.

The couple seen together at Wimbledon

Speaking publicly for the first time about his relationship in January 2019, Ant told The Sun on Sunday: "Anne-Marie honestly is the fundamental reason for the great change in my life. She's been my rock. She's a beautiful soul. We're very happy." He added: "She is the most wonderful true woman. And the way we are and when people see us together they'll see how honest and kind and happy we make each other."

"We were going through turmoil. It was the last thing on either of our minds to get into a relationship. But there we were and we were like, 'This felt so good, why deny it,'" said Ant. He continued: "I don't know, it's magic isn't it? If I knew, I'd bottle it. It's great – we're in a great place, really happy."

