Lisa Armstrong celebrates her mum's birthday with rare selfie Happy Birthday Linda!

Lisa Armstrong made sure her mother, Linda, was showered with affection on her birthday this year. Taking to her Instagram page on Friday, the Strictly Come Dancing makeup artist uploaded the cutest selfie of the pair, in which she hailed her mum as her "queen". In the caption, Lisa wrote: "Happy birthday mama.... #myqueen xx." The post comes shortly after it was reported that Lisa and her ex-husband Ant McPartlin were involved in a feud.

Fans of the celebrity MUA rushed to send their well-wishers to her mum, with one writing: "Happy birthday Lisa's Mama and Hurley's Nana! Love your glasses Lisa, where are they from? They suit you and match your smile!!" Another said: "You're looking really well Lisa. Happy Birthday to your mum." A third post read: "Aww. I share a birthday with your mumma! Hope she's had a magical day @lisaamkup. Gorgeous photo."

It's been a difficult few months for Lisa and her family. In May, it was revealed that the 42-year-old had lost her dad to cancer. Derek, who was 71, was believed to have been diagnosed one year ago, but Lisa had never publicly spoken about her father's illness. The Sun reported that Lisa had been travelling back and forth from the home she shared with ex-husband Ant in London, to her parents' house in Oxford. She was at her dad's bedside along with mum Linda when he passed away.

On Sunday, Lisa and her loved ones took part in a Race For Life fundraising event. Sharing a picture of her dog Hurley, the TV star wrote: "So proud of my lot today.... #raceforlife #Degsarmy. Even Hurls joined in!!! #Doingitfordad #letsbeatcancer #dad xxx." Lisa is best known for her role as the head of hair and makeup on Strictly, but before the show returns to screens in the autumn, she has had a new focus in recent days - starring in a makeover show called The Updaters. Lisa teamed up with the likes of Ben Cohen's photographer ex-wife Abby and royal hairdresser Richard Ward for the new show.

