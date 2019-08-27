Kim Kardashian takes her kids to Target for back-to-school shopping Mum goals!

Even the most famous mum in the world goes back-to-school shopping! Kim Kardashian posted a snap of kids North, six, and Saint, three, in one of Target's classic bright red trolleys on Tuesday. The star – who captioned the photo: "Back to school shopping" – is seen pushing them around the supermarket, probably picking up all those last-minute new term essentials. Pencil cases, rucksacks, new lunch boxes – there's so much to think about!

Kim is known for treating her followers to beautiful pictures of her and her kids. On Sunday she shared a stunning snap of her and her youngest son, Pslam, who is only three months old. Kim opted for a makeup-free look, and in the caption, she talked about little Psalm and how well behaved he is.

Kim's kid in the iconic red Target trolley

Kim wrote: "My little man is the sweetest ever! He’s honestly the best baby. Sleeps through the night and by far my most calm. How did I get so lucky?" Aside from letting Kim know how beautiful her baby boy is with comments such as: "I love him! He’s perfect. You look beautiful," many of her millions of followers were quick to point out the striking similarities between Psalm and Kim's late father, Robert Kardashian. A quick scroll through the comments section reveals dozens of replies saying: "He looks like your dad!" We have to admit, it's uncanny!

Kim and little Psalm

It's clear that Kim has an amazing bond with all four of her kids, and only last week she shared the first-ever picture of them all together during a family holiday to the Bahamas. She hilariously poked fun at her children, captioning the seaside picture: "I thought taking a pic with three kids was hard, this is almost impossible!" We can’t even begin to imagine, Kim.

