Botched star Dr Paul Nassif talks the Kardashian effect and the crazy new trend in plastic surgery The doctor will see you now...

Ever wondered how to get Kim Kardashian's buttocks? I mean, who hasn't, right? Star plastic surgeon Dr Paul Nassif reveals all to HELLO! and talks the best age to get botox, fixing bad work and why you’ll never look like your filtered selfie.

After five years fixing cosmetic procedures that have gone wrong on E! reality TV show Botched, Dr Paul Nassif has seen it all. As well as replacing former model Janice Dickinson’s 30-year-old breast implants, the Beverly Hills surgeon and his co-star Dr Terry Dubrow have worked on the likes of bungled buttock augmentations and removed cement-based fillers from a woman’s face.

With Botched now seen around the world, Paul, who also appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alongside his now ex-wife Adrienne Maloof, is considered a celebrity in his own right. His main job, however, is as a plastic surgeon specialising in revision rhinoplasty – putting right nose jobs that have gone wrong.

On fixing other people's work...

"Since I’m a specialist in revisionist rhinoplasty, I’m kind of used to fixing other people’s work. That short nose that might look cute straight after surgery will become smaller and smaller over the years and I’ll have to rebuild it. “It’s very hard, complex and dangerous, but I love doing it."

On getting into revision surgery...

"When I was doing my residency [training in a teaching hospital], a six-year-old boy came in after being attacked by a couple of pitbulls. I spent a lot of time helping reconstruct that little boy, which gave me so much pleasure and joy. That’s when I knew I would specialise in this field."

On refusing people the surgery they want...

"I’m not the typical doctor that gives patients what they want. I don’t do that. I try to give them what I want as long as they’re okay with that. I know what’s going to match their face. We have a discussion and I tell them: ‘Rather than going for that, let me show you this.’ If they like it and are on board, then we’ll proceed. If they don’t like it, then we’re not a good fit together. In my private practice, I probably say no to 10-15% of patients."

On the biggest trends in plastic surgery...

"In the United States for the past three or four years, the trend has been to get bigger buttocks. Kim Kardashian buttocks are very popular. However, that’s dangerous as it can be fatal if done badly."

On knife-free procedures...

"I have a new medical spa and what a lot of patients are after now are the non-invasive procedures. It could be microneedling or something called nanofat – where we inject fat rejuvenating cells in the face – or radiofrequency devices to tighten skin. I’m a big fan of CoolSculpting, LED and hydrofacials – we’re tightening and making the complexion better. In the next ten years, we’ll be using the scalpel less and less."

On being a celebrity surgeon...

"Appearing on TV as a plastic surgeon showcases your talents and that increases demand. We’re very busy. The negative thing is that sometimes patients think you can work magic, which, of course, you cannot. But with Botched, we’re also educating patients about what not to do. We’re helping people who otherwise don’t have the means or the knowledge about getting fixed."

On how to get onto Botched...

"They submit a casting tape. There are around 12,000 submitted for the show and the producers pick through them. It is a gigantic selection process."

On the best age to get Botox...

"Before, the youngest patient I would touch with Botox was probably in their early 30s. Now my office sees people come in for a little bit here and there probably in their mid to late-20s. But we’re doing a lot of skincare with them and a little bit of Botox. “There are two things to point out. First, always use approved fillers – nothing permanent and especially on the lips. A lot of patients see their life destroyed when they do permanent fillers and something goes wrong or there is a reaction. “Second, you get what you pay for. Going for inappropriate plastic surgery to save money can be very dangerous."

On why you should get plastic surgery...

"There has to be good reason. If you’re doing it because you never liked the hump on your nose or you never liked your chin, I say: ‘Okay, let’s talk about that.’ But, if you’re doing it because it’s going to get you the next job or your significant other says you need to do it, those aren’t good reasons."

On the new 'filtered-selfie' trend in plastic surgery...

"Everyone is filtering their selfies to make them look perfect. We’re seeing it more and more in my clinic – patients want to look like a photo they’ve tweaked. They show me the picture and say: ‘This is the new me.’ But many times it’s not realistic. In the old days, they would bring in a photo of a celebrity and ask for their nose or eyes. At least it’s themselves now. But a lot of patients are overdoing it."