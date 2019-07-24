Kim Kardashian gives rare glimpse into her life as a mum The Kardashians are living their best life!

Kim Kardashian is known for sharing her life with the public on her family's hit reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but the mother-of-four is more private when it comes to her children. The star occasionally shares pictures of her kids on Instagram, and most recently she delighted her fans after sharing a candid photo of herself with daughter North and niece True on a private plane journey. Kim was in full mum mode with no makeup, entertaining North, while balancing True on her lap. In the background, Kim's youngest daughter Chicago is seen toddling down the aisle of the plane, while a nanny keeps a watchful eye over her. Fans adored the photo, and many were quick to comment on it. One wrote: "True and North are so cute. I love how Chicago is just in the back." Another added: "Aww, so cute."

Kim Kardashian kept her daughter and niece entertained during their flight

The Kardashians are extremely close, and Kim's children are very close in age to her siblings. The sisters take it in turns to look after the children, and all live close to each other. Over the weekend, the family all got together to celebrate Kris Jenner's mum MJ's birthday. Footage was taken from the event, which saw them all gather around the table to sing her a happy birthday and present her with a giant cake. They also had fun posing in photobooths. Kim shared the first photo of herself with son Psalm from the celebrations, along with a group picture with cousins North, True and Penelope, and Kourtney and Khloe. The photo got everyone talking as North was wearing a nose ring, but Kim was quick to assure everyone that it was fake.

Kim with her oldest two children North and Saint

Kim and husband Kayne West have had an exciting year following the arrival of their fourth child. Psalm was welcomed via a surrogate in May, with Kim confirming his arrival. The reality TV star shared the happy news on Twitter, writing: "He's here and he's perfect!" Kim's post racked up 27,000 likes in less than ten minutes, with fans declaring they couldn't wait to hear the name and see the first picture. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this year, Kim was asked about baby names and said she had been googling Armenian boys' names but couldn't really find anything. She then added: "I was truthfully thinking about just naming him Rob, my brother Rob, but then it's like, North, Saint, Chicago, Rob - it doesn't really go."

