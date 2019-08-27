Love Island star Theo Campbell goes blind in one eye after tragic accident This is so awful

Love Island star Theo Campbell has revealed the devastating news that he has lost his sight in his right eye after an accident on holiday. The former contestant, who appeared on the 2017 series of the show was on holiday in Ibiza when he got hit by a champagne cork. The star revealed on Instagram that his eye was split in half, and shared a photo of himself wearing an eye patch while lying next to his girlfriend Kaz Crossley. He wrote: "Thanks for all the messages and support I’ve got over the last couple days they’re all very much appreciated! So yeah basically 2 eye surgeries later after a really unfortunate accident, I've lost all vision in my right eye as it got split in half, who would have thought a champagne cork would be the end of me..."

Love Island star Theo Campbell has gone blind in his right eye

Theo continued: "But I still have 1 eye left, looking at the bright side of things. Thanks for flying out to look after me as well babe. if anyone knows where sells cool eye patches let me know :). #captinhook #thor#fettywap." Theo's famous friends were quick to send their support to him, with fellow Love Island stars Montana Brown writing: "Sending all the love. You poor thing," and Scott Thomas adding: "Thinking of you bro." Sherif Lanre commented: "Bro when are you ever serious? Praying for a speedy recovery and good health brother," while Marcel Somerville wrote: "Ah bro sorry to hear this news, everything will be blessing, mad things happen in life but we roll with the punches. Man's jus got a new niche fashion accessory to rock."

MORE: Loose Women star Andrea McLean opens up about horrific bullying ordeal

His girlfriend Kaz Crossley paid tribute to him following his accident

READ: Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford turn up to work in matching outfits

The reality TV star is currently recovering in Ibiza, having been taken to hospital and undergone surgery following the accident. Kaz has shared updates on her own social media account, and praised Theo for his bravery. Sharing a photo from the hospital on Instagram Stories, she wrote: "It's been a hard 24 hours no one here speaks English and he was taken for hours at one point I had no clue he was in surgery again. I've stayed in his room overnight and just wanna take him home. He's so brave and positive, hopefully it will get better thanks for your kind messages. I hope this will make people aware of the dangers at these parties and to be more careful."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.