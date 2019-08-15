Love Island's Chris Taylor and Harley Brash SPLIT 2 weeks after final They’re the first couple to break-up since the final

Chris Taylor and Harley Brash have called time on their relationship, just over two weeks after Love Island ended. The couple met in the final weeks of the show and became "exclusive" shortly after leaving the villa, but have now reportedly parted ways after deciding they were better off as friends.

Despite their break-up, they are said to have remained amicable, and have even reportedly filmed a guest appearance on ITV2’s Supermarket Sweep reboot presented by Rylan Clark-Neal. Chris and Harley have now become the first couple to split since the 2019 series concluded at the end of July.

News of the split may come as a surprise to fans, as Chris had posted a sweet message to Harley on Instagram on Tuesday. Sharing a photo of them on a date at Alton Towers, he wrote: "My golden crumpet, meet you at the fire pit in 10 mins. Missing you and the kids… see you very soon @harley_brash."

Meanwhile, on Sunday Harley admitted she was missing Chris during his holiday in Ibiza, writing: "Can you come home from Ibiza @christophertaylorofficial so we can have more fun? I’m a bit bored now."

After leaving the villa, Chris told reporters including HELLO! that he and Harley would be continuing to date, and said he would have become interested her even if India had reciprocated his feelings. He said: "When India came in I was a bit blinded by her… and there was a moment where I actually looked at Harley and thought, 'You know what? She's an absolute snack and she's funny.' The original reason I had reservations about Harley was the age difference and it took a bit of time to get to know her a little bit better and a bit of time to realise that in fact we're on the same wavelength… So if India had been into me I would have done the same thing that I did."

