Geri Horner recreates her iconic music video 20 years later – details Best. News. Ever.

It's been 20 years since Geri Horner released her sizzling single Mi Chico Latino, and fans are convinced that Geri recreated her iconic music video on Tuesday. The Spice Girl took to Instagram with a snap of her sprawled out on a yacht, with a backdrop of stunning blue water and even bluer skies. We have to admit, the similarities between Geri's Instagram post and the set of her 1999 video are uncanny!

The mother-of-two captioned the lavish snap simply writing: "Chilling." Of course, Geri's followers were quick to spot the resemblance between her Monday Instagram and her Mi Chico Latino hit, flocking to the comment section with hilarious references. One sung along: "Take me back to my sweet la vida," and another wrote: "It looks like Mi Chico Latino, the sequel."

Geri recreating her iconic Mi Chico Latino video

Just like her Mi Chico Latino look, Geri donned stunning swimwear as she lounged on the ocean. Her enviable figure was kitted out in a slinky white swimsuit, and needless to say, the It's Raining Men singer looked absolutely sensational.

MORE: The Spice Girls have reunited in a way we can all relate with

Looks like Montague is having fun, too!

Geri is currently holidaying with her Formula One star husband, Christian Horner, and their two-year-old-son Montague, and has posted photos of both of them aboard the yacht to her Instagram. It's been a crazy summer for Geri, who's been on tour with her fellow Spice Girls – so it's no wonder she's kicking back aboard the luxurious vessel and taking some much-deserved time to herself.

MORE: Geri Horner looks chic in navy at the Grand Prix

Aside from filling her comments section with cheeky Mi Chico Latino references, Geri's fans were also eager to know whether or not she'll be going back on tour with the Spice Girls. Lots of her followers told her to: "Please extend the tour!" One imaginative fan even went as far as to say: "Geri, we miss you in the US. Please don't 'Stop', and agree to 'Spice Up Our Lives' again. I hope you would 'Never Give Up On The Good Times' because 'Friendship Never Ends.' Please, I beg you, 'Say You'll Be There.'"

Someone give this man a medal!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.