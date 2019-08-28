Emily Atack opens up about new boyfriend Rob Jowers This is SO sweet!

Her new show Singletown is all about testing couples, but it seems that Emily Atack's relationship with her boyfriend Rob Jowers is far from failing any tests. The actress and TV host has been in a relationship with Rob for six months and it seems they are more loved up than ever. Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Emily said of her boyfriend: "We're happy and he absolutely adores me and I adore him and it's lovely."

Emily also revealed insight into how the couple met in a bar one night. The actress said: "You hear less and less of people meeting in that organic scenario [because of social media] – luckily that's how I met my boyfriend and we're very proud of that." Emily continued: "I went over like, 'Hi who are you?!' and he went 'who are YOU?'" And the rest, they say, is history!

The loved-up pair enjoyed a holiday to Spain recently

Emily and Rob were lapping up the Spanish sun on holiday recently with the TV star routinely uploading gorgeous snaps of the loved-up pair on social media. The Inbetweeners actress posted a number of cute pictures on her Instagram, including one of the couple kissing, with Emily captioning the post: "#BritsAbroad." And her followers were quick to share their joy for Emily. One commented: "So happy for you Emily, look at you all grown up!" while another wrote: "Beautiful photo!"

The holiday comes just before Emily's next project, the brand new dating show Singletown, which she is co-hosting alongside comedian Joel Dommett. The show premieres on ITV2 on 2 September and no doubt Emily will be able to offer her relationship advice to the contestants. Singletown sees five real-life couples who have recently split live apart in neighbouring London apartments.

Emily is set to host new ITV dating show, Singletown

The newly-single contestants will mingle with the other contestants and potential love interests, attend mixers, and ultimately decide whether they want to continue living the single life or return to their former partner. Something tells us it's going to be pretty dramatic!

