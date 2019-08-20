Victoria Beckham shares new photo of Harper and Cruz – and it sparks major reaction This is uncanny!

Victoria Beckham is currently enjoying some quality time with her family in Italy, and on Tuesday the former Spice Girl shared a lovely photo on Instagram of her two youngest children, Cruz, 13, and eight-year-old Harper, sitting down outside at a restaurant. The photo generated a huge response from her fans, who couldn't quite believe their likeness to their famous parents. The majority of the star's followers were seeing double and observed that Harper was the double of David Beckham, while Cruz was a mini Posh Spice. "Right side is the boy Victoria and left side is the girl David," one wrote, while another added: "Cruz looks like you Victoria, while Harper looks like David." A third commented: "Left Beckham, Right, Posh Spice."

Victoria Beckham shared a new photo of Harper and Cruz on holiday

The Beckhams have been in Italy since the beginning of August, and have been sharing some lovely family photos from their trip so far. Before their European adventure, David and Victoria took their youngest three children to Miami for a week, where they even found time to check out some potential summer houses. The family certainly made the most of their time there and had fun catching up with their celebrity friends including Eva Longoria and Marc Anthony – who had fun giving David a Salsa lesson.

The Beckhams have been enjoying spending time together in Italy over the summer

There is no doubt that David and Victoria are doting parents to their four children, and despite their fame and fortune, they have worked hard to ensure that Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper are all kept grounded. Speaking to the Telegraph, David said: "We have always led by example, in terms of the way we treat our children, with the way we look after our children, the way we love our children. But we are very strict parents. We want to bring them up as closely as possible to how we were brought up because you have to give them manners, you have to give them boundaries and our children definitely have that."

The retired footballer continued: "Their upbringing is a lot different to my upbringing so I think there is always a kind of fear factor, I mean the first day you have kids, you constantly worry. It's the most wonderful thing in the world but you are bringing children into a world where you really have to protect them. They are very privileged and they have a lovely life, and I want to protect that and to protect them from anything that goes on outside the family."

