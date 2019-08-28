Victoria Beckham's black knitted dress should be in Meghan Markle's wardrobe This dress has a royal edge...

Victoria Beckham is pulling out all the stops this summer with her holiday attire and she really picked a gem of a dress on Tuesday evening! The mother-of-four shared a video of her walking, showing off her black bardot number, which of course, came from her own range. The fancy design is currently on sale for £797.50 and there are still a few sizes left if you fancy a bit of a spurge. The off-the-shoulder, asymmetric dress is made in a black knitted design that boasts a fitted bodice with long ribbed sleeves. VB teamed it with high heels, a fancy clutch and wore her famous brown locks tied back in a ponytail.

VB looked incredible in her black dress on holiday

We think the Duchess of Sussex would love this dress - after all, it has Meghan's favourite bardot neckline and looks a lot like the gown Prince Harry's wife wore to frock the 100 years of the Royal Air Force celebration last year.

Meghan often wears bardot dresses

With the royal loving black, sleek clothes, this number is right up her street. However, seeing as the former Suits star often wears Victoria Beckham designs, maybe she already has it - you never know, right?

On Christmas Day, Meghan was dressed head-to-toe in Victoria Beckham and looked absolutely gorgeous. Covering up her bump in style, she sported a coat, dress, boots and a bag from the former Spice Girl's label.

Soon afterwards, Victoria, 45, appeared on US chat show Live With Kelly and Ryan and said how happy she was when she saw that Meghan was wearing her designs. "She looked so beautiful. It was such a lovely surprise to wake up to on Christmas morning. I think that she's such a beautiful, strong, wonderful woman, so it was a huge honour," she told the show's hosts.

