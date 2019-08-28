Victoria Beckham pays adorable tribute to Harper with new photo from their holiday Too, cute

Victoria Beckham is a doting mum and has been enjoying spending quality time with her children over the summer holidays. The family are currently in the South of France with Elton John and David Furnish and have been sharing some lovely photos from the trip. Most recently, Victoria posted a gorgeous picture of herself with daughter Harper, eight, which was taken from an evening out this week. In the photo, the pair are both dressed up, with the former Spice Girl looking chic in an off-the-shoulder knitted black dress from her own collection, while Harper is wearing a floral dress with metallic sandals. "My sweet little girl Harper Seven," Victoria wrote alongside the image.

Victoria Beckham and Harper on holiday in France

The Beckhams have been sailing around France on Elton and David's luxury yacht over the past few days, and it looks like they have been having a wonderful time together. Victoria shared a video of them all having a meal over the weekend, accompanied by singers for entertainment. David was even pictured diving into the sea with Cruz and Harper. The family had arrived in France having stayed in Italy for the past few weeks.

The Beckhams were in Italy for most of August

Before their European adventure, David and Victoria took their youngest three children to Miami for a week, where they even found time to check out some potential summer houses. They also had fun catching up with their celebrity friends including Eva Longoria and Marc Anthony – who even gave David a Salsa lesson.

David and Victoria have enjoyed spending quality time together

There is no doubt that David and Victoria are doting parents to their four children, and despite their fame and fortune, they have worked hard to ensure that Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper are all kept grounded. Speaking to the Telegraph, David said: "We have always led by example, in terms of the way we treat our children, with the way we look after our children, the way we love our children. But we are very strict parents. We want to bring them up as closely as possible to how we were brought up because you have to give them manners, you have to give them boundaries and our children definitely have that."

The retired footballer continued: "Their upbringing is a lot different to my upbringing so I think there is always a kind of fear factor, I mean the first day you have kids, you constantly worry. It's the most wonderful thing in the world but you are bringing children into a world where you really have to protect them. They are very privileged and they have a lovely life, and I want to protect that and to protect them from anything that goes on outside the family."

