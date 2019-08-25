David Beckham admits he isn't impressed with Victoria's latest outfit – find out why Don't listen to him, Victoria!

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham might be enjoying a relaxing Bank Holiday break with her family and their celebrity friends, but that doesn't mean she has to dress down. Her ex-footballer husband David took the opportunity to tease her for her perpetually well-dressed ways on Sunday evening, sharing a photo of his glamorous wife of twenty years to his Instagram stories.

The couple celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in July

He uploaded a photo of Victoria standing on the deck of a yacht, looking beautifully elegant in a structured floor-length white gown and gold pendant, her brunette hair tied back in a long ponytail. He captioned the picture: "I mean come on really," and added the eyeroll emoji before going on to say: "Boat wear @victoriabeckham style." Victoria later shared the same picture to her own stories, writing simply: "Been pairing this necklace with so many of my VB long dresses!!!" Her husband might not understand her love of fancy clothes, but we can't say we blame her: why bother being casual when you look this good dressed up?

David teased his wife for being so dressed up on holiday

The couple appears to be having a whale of a time on their break in the South of France with their good friends Elton John and David Furnish. Victoria shared a picture to her grid of the four of them, in which she is also wearing her gorgeous dress, and the men are looking distinctly more casual, with Elton and David Furnish in short-sleeved shirts and shorts, and David Beckham looking dapper but relaxed in a vest and shirt with dark blue trousers.

She wrote: "Summer with friends xxx kisses @davidfurnish @eltonjohn xx we love u both and your boys so much!! X kisses x." Both couples are enjoying the Bank Holiday alongside their families, with David also sharing photos and videos of sons Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, and Cruz, 14, including images of Brooklyn and Cruz wakeboarding from the back of the boat. Victoria, meanwhile, shared some videos of her family, including youngest child Harper, eight, enjoying the singers and live band on board.

