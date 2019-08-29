Hear'Say's Noel Sullivan reveals he had to gain two stone in weight for his new role Blimey!

Hear'Say's Noel Sullivan has landed a once-in-a-lifetime role in London's West End, but he had to put on two stone for his new gig. Noel will be leading Gillian Lynne Theatre's popular School of Rock production, playing the iconic frontman Jack Black made famous – Dewey Finn. On Thursday, Noel appeared on This Morning to talk about his exciting new job, explaining the decision to put on weight to hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford: "Because in the script there’s a lot of talk about the teacher being fat. You can’t do it with a fat suit, it would look really weird. It’s live and you are right there. It’s a very physical show." Noel added that he's been eating lots of pizza and pasta. Sounds like the dream!

When asked how he feels about taking on such a beloved role, Noel said: "It’s a tough one. People know the film… It’s an amazing part to play. The kids are the draw really. They are playing live every single show. They are 9 years old. We have three teams of 12 kids. Some of them have never been on stage before, they are amazing musicians, you watch them grow and become amazing performers." We can't wait to see Noel on stage! He'll be playing the role of Dewey until Easter.

Noel put on two stone for his new role

While on the This Morning sofa, Noel also spoke about his time as a Hear'Say member, admitting that although he can remember the words to their songs, he's forgotten most of the moves. During the height of Hear'Say's fame, Noel said that although it happened before the advent of social media, "You couldn’t pick up a paper without us being in there so because it was such an intense focused time, I think people think it was longer ago than it was."

MORE: Myleene Klass wears the cutest red dress on Lorraine

Noel and his fellow Hear'Say bandmates back in the day

MORE: Myleene Klass gushes over romance with boyfriend Simon Motson

Not us, we still remember all the lyrics!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.