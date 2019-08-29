Strictly's Michelle Visage opens up about the devastating eating disorder that plagued her for 20 years She's so strong!

Michelle Visage has opened up about her 20-year struggle with an eating disorder. Speaking to The Mirror, the Strictly star spoke frankly about the devastating realities of her unhealthy relationship with food, saying: "I couldn’t handle puking – bulimia in the traditional way wasn’t for me. I thought that by taking laxatives the calories would be flushed out."

Thankfully, in her late 20s, Michelle realised that her weight was not intrinsically tied to her happiness. She continued: "I was relying on my body for happiness. Your body is not your happiness. Even if you lose those last five pounds, all the things in your life that suck will suck after you do. Now, I listen to my body, I feel a million times healthier and much more confident in my skin." We're so glad to hear that Michelle overcame her illness!

The Seduction star, who is also a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race, will be competing in this year's Strictly Come Dancing, but unfortunately the performer was nowhere to be seen at the new series' launch party on Monday, as it clashed with other filming commitments meaning Michelle was unable to jet in from the States in time for the big reveal.

Michelle announced that she'd be joining the class of Strictly 2019 in an Instagram post earlier in August that she excitedly captioned: "Babies, the time has come for me to officially reveal that I'll be dancing my 50-year-old bum off on this years' Strictly! THIS IS A DREAM COME TRUE!"

Michelle's fans went into meltdown upon hearing the news, flocking to the comment section of her post to tell Michelle: "OMFG I CANNOT CONTAIN MYSELF!" We can't wait to see the Ru Paul star take to the ballroom floor!

