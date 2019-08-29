Gemma Atkinson shares sweet throwback to the day she met Gorka and it will melt your heart So cute!

Strictly will be back on our screens sooner than you can say: "Keeeeeep dancin'!", and fan favourite Gemma Atkinson is reminiscing about her stint on the show and the first time she met the father of her child, Gorka Marquez. So much can change in two years!

Gemma shared a snap of her looking glamourous as she entered the Strictly studios two years ago and captioned the photo: "Exactly two years ago today on our Strictly launch. Completely unaware that the coffee and chat I'd just had with a gorgeous Spanish dancer would lead to so much... I actually said to @cintalondon that evening at her house, 'So there’s this guy called Gorka' to which she replied 'hold on a minute, let me get us a drink and some nibbles'."

Gemma shared the sweet anecdote with her followers

Gemma's fans were thrilled that the star had shared such a personal insight with them. One replied: "So you had your eye on him from the very first hour? Love it," and another exclaimed: "Love how your friend knew this was going to be an important person in your life too. This chat needed wine and nibbles! Congratulations guys!" Gemma's snap is certainly a strong contender for this year's most adorable Instagram post.

Gemma and Gorka are the definition of romance goals

Although Gemma is known for gushing over Gorka on social media and letting her followers know just how proud she is of her talented partner, it seems that their newborn daughter Mia is much less fussed about her dad's dancing. On Tuesday, Gemma shared a hilarious video of baby Mia sleeping through the latest Strictly trailer, even when her dad's on the TV! Don't worry Gorka, we're sure she'll come round eventually.

Strictly will return to BBC on 7 September, and we cannot wait to have the show back.

