Lisa Faulkner shares rare photo of daughter Billie on holiday with her famous friends The Celebrity MasterChef winner is having the best time away!

Lisa Faulkner has been spending quality time with her daughter Billie and her close friends over the past few days – and it looks like they are having the best time! The Celebrity MasterChef winner is currently staying in St Ives, Cornwall, and has been joined by Angela Griffin, Nicola Stephenson and their children. Throughout their time away, Lisa has been posting some lovely pictures from their travels on Instagram and most recently the doting mum shared a rare candid snapshot of her daughter and Angela and Nicola's children running around on the beach. "What an afternoon watching our girls run in the [sea emoji]," Lisa wrote in the caption.

Lisa Faulkner shared a photo of her daughter playing on the beach

The families have been spending the majority of their time on the beach and have been making the most of the hot weather in the UK right now. They have all been staying on Boswarthen Farm where they have been glamping, and on Thursday, Lisa revealed that they had all spent the evening around the campfire. The former Murder in Suburbia actress shared a picture of herself with Angela and Nicola, and wrote: "Around the campfire with my two besties. From the minute we wake up until the minute we go to bed we just chat...words of love and laughter, strength and advice, reminiscence, plans and stories and visions for the future, always there for each other always grateful for the day, for the right now as well as what has been and what will be. Very blessed. Love you @theangelagriffin@officialnicstep and all our families and love @boswarthenfarm for all the memories created here."

The actress is on holiday with her best friends Angela Griffin and Nicola Stephenson

It's been a busy summer for Lisa, who went away at the beginning of August on a romantic trip with fiancé John Torode. The pair didn't reveal where they were, but shared lots of lovely pictures from an exotic looking location. The happy couple recently celebrated their eighth anniversary together ahead of their wedding which is expected to take place at the end of the year. Lisa got engaged to the BBC Masterchef judge on Christmas Day last year. In a recent issue of HELLO!, Lisa opened up about why she and John, "both feel lucky that we've found each other."

She shared: "He's a very different person to me. He is an alpha male in that he's a leader and provider." "But then I’m probably very alpha female, and fiercely independent," she continued. "But he'd say we're a team now. We both love yoga and looking after our bodies and mindfulness, as well as walking, eating, chatting, cooking. We look after each other, and that’s because of hindsight – when you don't look after each other, things fall apart."

