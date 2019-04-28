John Torode delights fans after sharing gorgeous wedding throwback photo with Lisa Faulkner What a lovely couple!

John Torode and Lisa Faulkner are currently brightening up our weekends with their fab new cooking show, John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen. And over Easter, the celebrity couple enjoyed getting a taster of what's to come their way after attending their friend's wedding. Both Lisa and John shared gorgeous pictures from the special day, and one week on, John still had the big day on his mind. Taking to his Instagram page, the MasterChef star posted a picture of the pair dressed up in the grounds, and wrote: "This time last week, all dressed up and ready for a wedding." Comments soon followed, with one follower writing: "Couple goals!" while another added: "Such a handsome couple."

Lisa Faulkner and John Torode went to a wedding last week ahead of their own

John looked very smart in a white tuxedo, while Lisa looked gorgeous in a red floor-length gown. The pair had only just returned to the UK for the wedding after going on a trip of a lifetime to Zambia and Botswana. During their stay, they went on safari, as well as visiting Victoria Falls. Their trip was possible their last before becoming a married couple, with Lisa hinting that they will be making further wedding plans after Easter. It's been a busy few months for John and Lisa, who have been spending time filming John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen. The show debuted on 31 March, and features other well-known chefs and celebrities such as Loose Women panellist Nadia Sawalha, who invite viewers into their kitchens to watch them cook up simple recipes that can be made at home.

John popped the question to Lisa on Christmas Day

And while working with your partner may have it downsides for some people, Lisa had nothing but good words to say about filming alongside John. "It's so nice to travel into work and chat all day, then continue chatting at home. He's my best mate and it's lovely to stand next to him and think he's got me and I've got him," she told The Sun. John equally enjoys working with Lisa. During a recent appearance on This Morning, the 53-year-old revealed the secret to the cooking couple's relationship saying: "Do we argue in the kitchen? No we don't! We get on really, really well and because we're very different - I'm cheffy, she's a home cook - and there's a lovely thing that comes together."

