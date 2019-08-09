Lisa Faulkner and John Torode celebrate special milestone - see romantic snap Aren't they so cute?

Lisa Faulkner and John Torode are clearly on cloud nine, with the couple expected to tie the knot later this year. On Thursday evening, the lovebirds celebrated a special anniversary close to their hearts and took to Instagram to share pictures from their lavish night. Although they are yet to reveal what the milestone was for, both Lisa and John appeared to throw quite the lavish party. "Oh my I'm a lucky girl. Thank you for loving me @johntorodecooks Happy 8th August," wrote Lisa alongside a snap of the pair kissing.

The MasterChef judge also posted a photo, and gushed: "This girl @lisafaulknercooks makes every day better... Happy 8th beautiful girl, you are simply wonderful and I love you." Fans rushed to post complimentary messages, with one saying: "Love you guys! Such a beautiful, caring, kind couple and it’s so lovely to see just how much chemistry you have with each other! If only there were more people like you in this world!" Another remarked: "You two are so lovely together. Love watching you both on TV at weekend. Fab recipes too xx."

Lisa, 47, got engaged to the celebrity chef on Christmas Day last year, and are looking forward to their wedding in a few months. In a recent issue of HELLO!, Lisa opened up about why she and John, "both feel lucky that we've found each other." She shared: "He's a very different person to me. He is an alpha male in that he's a leader and provider."

"But then I’m probably very alpha female, and fiercely independent," she continued. "But he'd say we're a team now. We both love yoga and looking after our bodies and mindfulness, as well as walking, eating, chatting, cooking. We look after each other, and that’s because of hindsight – when you don't look after each other, things fall apart."

