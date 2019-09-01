Holly Willoughby reveals son Chester's bittersweet milestone – and all parents can relate Oh no Holly!

Holly Willoughby has had an amazing summer with her family in the Algarve but on Sunday the This Morning host was feeling reflective after they arrived back to London. The TV presenter revealed on Instagram that she had got all her children set for the new school term, and that it was a particularly bittersweet milestone for her son Chester as he is going to be starting primary school on Monday. This means that all of Holly's children will now be at school, and she couldn't quite believe that the time had come around so quickly. Sharing a photo of her children's school shoes all lined up in the hallway, Holly wrote: "Back to school...who else’s front door looks like this. Big day for Chester tomorrow, 1st day of school... Good luck to anyone else starting their school journey...can’t believe he’s at this stage already."

Holly Willoughby's son Chester is starting primary school on Monday

Many of Holly's followers were quick to relate to the big change, with one writing: "My baby is off to secondary school on Tuesday. Luckily she's excited about it more than scared," while another wrote: "Sad times, I hate the new term and the end of the holidays. First day of school is a big one." A third added: "My little boy starts school tomorrow also and this mama isn't ready! Good luck Chester." Luckily for Chester, he will be joined by his older siblings Harry, ten, and eight-year-old Belle, who will no doubt look out for him on his first day.

Holly and her husband Dan Baldwin have been away with their children over the summer holidays

It isn't just back to school for Holly's children, but the TV presenter is also returning back to work on This Morning on Monday. Holly has been away with her co-star Phillip Schofield for the majority of the summer holidays and the pair will no doubt reveal some of their holiday stories on their first day back on air. During the summer, Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford had taken over the main presenting days in Holly and Phil's absence, while guest presenters covering the Friday show included Rochelle Humes and Rylan Clarke-Neil.

While Holly has a busy career, there's nothing she prefers more than spending time with her family. The star opened up about motherhood to HELLO!, saying: "It wasn’t like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I’m going to be this big career girl'. Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt." Speaking about balancing her work with looking after her children, she added: "Essentially I just have a job and children, though. I have the same issues as the next person, but I do feel very lucky that I’ve been blessed with three lovely children and that I look forward to going to work because I know a lot of people don't feel like that. If I’m going to get up and leave the kids in the morning then it has to be for something that I care about, or feel passionately about – and I’m lucky to be able to do that."

