Lisa Faulkner pays the sweetest birthday tribute to fiancé John Torode ahead of wedding Happy Birthday John!

Lisa Faulkner made sure her fiancé, MasterChef judge John Torode was showered with affection on his 54th birthday on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram to share a fun video of the food critic with his new pizza oven, the former EastEnders star gushed: "Happy Birthday to the most gorgeous man in the land @johntorodecooks. I love you so much and am so excited for this coming year!!" She added: "Soo happy you like your birthday present. Supercool @morsouk barbie/pizza oven /chiminea #summer #barbecue."

Fans of the couple were quick to post lovely messages, with one saying: "Happy Birthday John! I love your seeing you both together - the love is real. Happy new beginnings xx." Another wrote: "Happy birthday John!!! What a gorgeous day for your celebrations!!" A third post read: "Love your cooking show, so much love and respect for each other." One other follower remarked: "Happy birthday @johntorodecooks. What a fabulous pressie!"

MORE: Inside MasterChef judge John Torode's home with fiancée Lisa Faulkner

Lisa, 47, got engaged to the BBC Masterchef judge on Christmas Day last year, and are looking forward to tying the knot later this year. In this week's issue of HELLO!, Lisa opened up about why she and John, "both feel lucky that we've found each other." She shared: "He's a very different person to me. He is an alpha male in that he's a leader and provider."

READ: Lisa Faulkner shares happy news in emotional post about fertility struggle

"But then I’m probably very alpha female, and fiercely independent," she continued. "But he'd say we're a team now. We both love yoga and looking after our bodies and mindfulness, as well as walking, eating, chatting, cooking. We look after each other, and that’s because of hindsight – when you don't look after each other, things fall apart."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.