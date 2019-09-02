Susanna Reid reveals she suffered an accident on holiday ahead of GMB return The TV star shared a photo with fans on Twitter…

Susanna Reid took to Twitter ahead of her return to Good Morning Britain to share a photo of her injuries following a mishap on holiday. The popular TV star uploaded a snapshot showing her wearing sunglasses and sporting a slightly swollen lip, telling her 602,000 followers: "Responding to (non-existent) demand for holiday snaps, here's one of me having walked into a pane of glass thinking it was an open door and looking, as a result, like I'd had lip filler. (Swelling unfortunately gone down now.) Also almost broke my nose. Happy days."

Susanna Reid joked about her facial injuries as she shared a photo on Twitter

Monday marked Susanna's return to GMB following her summer break. And despite her early start, the 48-year-old seemed in high spirits as she prepared to join Piers Morgan back in the studio. On Sunday, Susanna shared a rare selfie on her Instagram account, looking happy and tanned as she went makeup-free for the snapshot. "End of the summer break… Back to work tomorrow. See you at 6am!" she wrote. A number of her ITV colleagues took to the comments section to welcome her back, with Charlotte Hawkins writing: "See you bright and early tomorrow!" Weather presenter Laura Tobin added: "See you bright & early. Fresh faced & bushy tailed!" while Gaby Roslin remarked: "What a gloriously happy photo. You look fabulous x." Ruth Langsford simply wrote: "Missed you! X."

The GMB star uploaded a striking makeup-free snapshot on the last day of her holiday

Susanna later took to Twitter to share a picture of her early morning alarm on her phone. "Oh 3.50am how I have missed you," she wrote. Her followers were quick to comment on Susanna's early start, with Olympian Amy Williams writing: "I don’t know how you do it?!" Another fan joked: "Oh well, at least you get to see Piers again. Oh wait, that probably made you feel worse. Sorry."

