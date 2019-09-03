What is Paul Hollywood's net worth? The answer may surprise you! Here's exactly how much the superstar baker is worth

Baking is in Paul Hollywood's blood. The celebrity British baker and silver-haired- judge on the Great British Bake Off was born into a family of bakers, and when he was just a teenager Paul took over his father's bakery, then went on to hold the prestigious title of Head Baker at many exclusive hotels such as The Dorchester and Clivedon House Hotel. Paul certainly knows his way around an oven! Far from his humble beginnings, Paul is now a superstar baker and a usual on Channel 4. So with all that experience under his belt, you'd think the 53-year-old has quite a staggering net worth. But how much does he actually earn? We've explored.

Paul Hollywood's net worth

Paul Hollywood has an estimated net worth of £10million. Not only is he one of the best-known bakers on TV, but Paul has also spent years proving his talent in kitchens. Then there's the many book deals, television gigs, and appearances at food festivals that have contributed to his whopping income.

Early life

Although he is the son of a baker, Paul originally trained as a sculptor until his father convinced him to try his hand at bread making. Following his stint at some of the UK's most glamourous hotels as Head Baker, Paul travelled his way through Cyprus, Jordan and Egypt. There he visited remote villages and learned how to make bread using ancient techniques. When he arrived home in the UK, Paul's media career really took off. He joined the Carlton Food Network and Taste in 2002 where he co-presented TV series with James Martin.

A hilarious TBT of Paul back in the day!

Cookery books

The master baker has been writing cookery books for many years. In 2005, Paul's 100 Great Breads was hailed as the Top Bread and Pastry book by The Gourmand World Cookbook Awards. Another two of his books, How to Bake and Paul Hollywood's Bread, sold over 275,000 copies combined and in 2014 his bestseller Pies and Puds was number two in the Christmas list of bestsellers.

Paul has a series of bestselling cookery books

Food festivals

Paul has appeared at various food festivals as a guest speaker and the best-known ones include the likes of the BBC Good Food show, the Cumbrian Food Show and the Cake and Bake Show.

Paul is no stranger to the festival circuit

TV appearances

There are far too many to recount here, but Paul is no stranger to TV. He's appeared on American channel CBS' The American Baking Competition as a judge, as well as shows such as This Morning, The Generation Game and the Alan Titchmarsh Show.

Paul has been on plenty of television shows

The Great British Bake Off

Paul has starred on The Great British Bake Off since it first aired in 2010, when he appeared alongside Mary Berry as a judge. Brace yourself, because Paul reportedly earns an unbelievable £400,000 for every series of The Great British Bake Off that he appears on.

Paul and his GBBO co-stars

Merchandise of his own

Of course, now that Paul is a celebrity in his own right, he's going to have some personalised merch out there – but we don't mean baseball caps and hoodies. Instead, Paul sells his own bread (some loaves go for as much as £15 in Harrods!) and baking mixes, plus he also has a collection of utensils in collaboration with Kitchen Craft.

Paul also has his own baking line

Other assets

It's not all rolling pins and dough for Paul. The blue-eyed baker has nearly £8.8million of assets in his company HJP Media and £1.2million in a second company, Paul Hollywood Limited, according to records kept at Companies House.

Paul has a love of cars, no doubt funded by his colossal earnings!