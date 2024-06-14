Euro 2024: Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé & more footballers' staggering net worths

The hotly-anticipated EURO 2024 will kick off this Friday, with Scotland taking on Germany in the first match of the tournament.

As it stands, England is the current favourite to win, followed by France, Germany and Spain.

© Getty Images The Euro 2024 tournament is being held in Germany

Over the coming weeks, we can expect to witness some stellar performances on the pitch, with the likes of Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Jordan Pickford among those in Gareth Southgate's final squad.

© Getty Images Prince William met Gareth Southgate at St George's Park on 10 June

Football is classed as one of the highest-paid sports in the world. And when combined with the subsequent celebrity status so often achieved by football aces, it's perhaps no surprise that many of these athletes have amassed a small fortune.

As preparations for the tournament get underway, join HELLO! as we take a closer look at some of this years' EURO footballers with the highest net worths…

© Getty Images Jude Bellingham (England) The Real Madrid superstar is one of the highest paid players in the world with a reported weekly salary of £220,000, according to The Sun. Aside from his salary, he has also boosted his reported £39m net worth with an endorsement deal from Adidas.



© Getty Images Harry Kane (England) England's top scorer Harry Kane has netted himself a cool fortune. In 2023, Harry signed for Bayern Munich - a move which allegedly brought him earning of about £400,000 per week. He also boasts a staggering property portfolio thought to be worth upwards of £13 million, while his company HK28 shows assets of £10.2 million — up £1.2 million over the past year. His total net worth is allegedly an eye-watering £75 million, according to The Times.



© Getty Images Kylian Mbappé (France) French footballer Kylian Mbappé recently nabbed sixth place in Forbes' 'World's highest-paid athletes', reportedly earning £70 million per year on the pitch whilst playing for Paris Saint Germain, and an extra £15 million off the pitch thanks to his numerous brand deals with the likes of Electronic Arts, Oakley and Nike. It's been reported that his total net worth is in the region of £140 million.



© Getty Images Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) Midfielder Kevin earns £400k per week at Manchester City and has lucrative sponsorship deals with Nike, Emirates, and McDonald's. Beyond this, he owns a sprawling property in Cheshire and a stunning villa in Belgium complete with a swimming pool and a basketball court. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kevin's current net worth stands at £55 million.



© Getty Images Robert Lewandowski (Poland) Polish striker Robert is currently on a four-year contract with Bayern Munich, which pays him an estimated annual salary of £15 million. His sponsorships with Huawei, Nike and Procter & Gamble earn him an extra £5 million, according to Forbes. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Robert's total fortune sits at around £66 million.



© Getty Images Raphaël Xavier Varane (France) Manchester United player Raphaël scoops £300,000 a week. When he transferred across from Real Madrid in 2021, he was United's fourth-highest earner behind Rashford, Casemiro and Jadon Sancho. And according to Sportskeeda, he has conjured up a total net worth of £62 million.



© Getty Images Ilkay Gundogan (Germany) Ilkay currently plays as a midfielder for FC Barcelona. According to AS, the athlete earns just over £165,000-per-week. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his total net worth stands at £35 million.

