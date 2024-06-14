Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Euro 2024: Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé & more footballers' staggering net worths
Euro 2024: Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé & more footballers' staggering net worths

The UEFA EURO 2024 kicks off in Munich on Friday 14 June

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
The hotly-anticipated EURO 2024 will kick off this Friday, with Scotland taking on Germany in the first match of the tournament.

As it stands, England is the current favourite to win, followed by France, Germany and Spain.

football pitch © Getty Images
The Euro 2024 tournament is being held in Germany

Over the coming weeks, we can expect to witness some stellar performances on the pitch, with the likes of Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Jordan Pickford among those in Gareth Southgate's final squad.

Prince William met Gareth Southgate at St George's Park on 10 June© Getty Images
Prince William met Gareth Southgate at St George's Park on 10 June

Football is classed as one of the highest-paid sports in the world. And when combined with the subsequent celebrity status so often achieved by football aces, it's perhaps no surprise that many of these athletes have amassed a small fortune.

As preparations for the tournament get underway, join HELLO! as we take a closer look at some of this years' EURO footballers with the highest net worths…

Jude Bellingham of England in action during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match© Getty Images

Jude Bellingham (England)

The Real Madrid superstar is one of the highest paid players in the world with a reported weekly salary of £220,000, according to The Sun. Aside from his salary, he has also boosted his reported £39m net worth with an endorsement deal from Adidas.

Harry Kane during a game between Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford FC© Getty Images

Harry Kane (England)

England's top scorer Harry Kane has netted himself a cool fortune. In 2023, Harry signed for Bayern Munich - a move which allegedly brought him earning of about £400,000 per week. 

He also boasts a staggering property portfolio thought to be worth upwards of £13 million, while his company HK28 shows assets of £10.2 million — up £1.2 million over the past year. His total net worth is allegedly an eye-watering £75 million, according to The Times.

footballer celebrating goal during world cup© Getty Images

Kylian Mbappé (France)

French footballer Kylian Mbappé recently nabbed sixth place in Forbes' 'World's highest-paid athletes', reportedly earning £70 million per year on the pitch whilst playing for Paris Saint Germain, and an extra £15 million off the pitch thanks to his numerous brand deals with the likes of Electronic Arts, Oakley and Nike. It's been reported that his total net worth is in the region of £140 million.

Kevin de Bruyne of Manchester City in action during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester City© Getty Images

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium)

Midfielder Kevin earns £400k per week at Manchester City and has lucrative sponsorship deals with Nike, Emirates, and McDonald's.

Beyond this, he owns a sprawling property in Cheshire and a stunning villa in Belgium complete with a swimming pool and a basketball court. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kevin's current net worth stands at £55 million.

Robert Lewandowski of Barcelona celebrating after scoring their side's first goal during the La Liga Santander match between FC Barcelona and Real Valladolid CF© Getty Images

Robert Lewandowski (Poland)

Polish striker Robert is currently on a four-year contract with Bayern Munich, which pays him an estimated annual salary of £15 million.

 His sponsorships with Huawei, Nike and Procter & Gamble earn him an extra £5 million, according to Forbes. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Robert's total fortune sits at around £66 million.

Raphael Varane of Manchester United applauding during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Manchester United in 2023 © Getty Images

Raphaël Xavier Varane (France)

Manchester United player Raphaël scoops £300,000 a week. When he transferred across from Real Madrid in 2021, he was United's fourth-highest earner behind Rashford, Casemiro and Jadon Sancho. And according to Sportskeeda, he has conjured up a total net worth of £62 million.

Ilkay Guendogan of Manchester City celebrating with the UEFA Champions League trophy© Getty Images

Ilkay Gundogan (Germany)

Ilkay currently plays as a midfielder for FC Barcelona. According to AS, the athlete earns just over £165,000-per-week. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his total net worth stands at £35 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United celebrating after scoring during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Manchester United© Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Forward player Cristiano is the third richest football player in the world. Indeed it is estimated that his fortune currently stands at a whopping £470 million. 

He has a lifetime deal with Nike, endorsement deals with Armani and Tag Heuer to name just a few, and his very own lifestyle brand called CR7 which sells clothing, accessories, fragrances and eyewear.

