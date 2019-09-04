Harper Beckham surprises as she reveals which of her dad's outfits is her favourite She's thrown us a curveball!

Well we didn't see that one coming. Harper Beckham was quizzed about which of her dad's looks is her absolute most favourite, and the eight-year-old totally surprised us with her answer. The little girl joined her mum Victoria and her big brothers Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz in filming a secret video for their dad David, in which Harper revealed that she is a big fan of her dad's wedding suit.

No, not the dapper Dior Homme suit he wore to Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding, which was, FYI, the first time anyone had stepped out in a Dior Homme suit designed by Kim Jones. No, Harper was talking about the shocking purple suit David wore to his and Victoria's wedding reception back in 1999. At the time, the former Spice Girl coordinated with her groom in a slinky purple dress, while their baby boy Brooklyn was also decked out in the same shade.

Victoria and her children filmed a surprise video for David

In the video which Victoria shared on Instagram, the family praised the Beckham patriarch – while also poking fun at his style. "It's been 20 years of quite outstanding looks, it's been a journey and it's been what makes David the fashion icon that he is now," Victoria said.

Turning to Harper, she asked: "What's your favourite look that daddy's worn?" Laughing, Harper replied: "The purple suit that he wore at the wedding." Brooklyn interjected: "I was in the purple suit with the purple cowboy hat as well." "And the purple bow tie!" Harper added, as the family dissolved in fits of giggles.

The Beckhams stepped out at the GQ Men of the Year Awards

In the video, which was broadcast at the GQ Men of the Year Awards where David was honoured with the Editor's Special Award, Victoria also said of her husband: "He's really inspiring, he's the best daddy that anybody could ever hope for." Harper sweetly said: "My daddy's funny, kind and intelligent. I love you so much, you're the best daddy ever! And you're so nice all the time." At the end of the clip, after a slightly awkward pause, Brooklyn remarked, "All done?" as Harper joked: "And scene, ok we're doing that again!"

