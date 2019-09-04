Jamie Oliver shares rare video with all five children and wife Jools to mark special milestone This is so cute

Jamie Oliver may be a successful chef with a mass of cookery books and TV shows to his name, but as far as his children are concerned, he's just like any other dad - and prone to embarrassing them too! The TV chef shared a sweet video of himself with his wife Jools and all five of their kids on his YouTube channel, which showed them sitting down to watch themselves appearing on Jamie's TV shows over the past 20 years to celebrate the milestone anniversary of his company. Looking back at old videos, Jamie's children were less than impressed when a clip came on of him dancing in a Santa costume. "Come on look at the moves, who has a dance who can dance like that?" he asked, to which Jools replied: "Practically everyone." Their teenage daughter Poppy then asked: "Is that you or Grandpa?"

Jamie Oliver's children watched themselves back on TV

In another clip, Jamie was seen trying on masks, and in another showcasing a new hairstyle to the camera. "Weirdo," his son Buddy responded. Jamie replied: "Are you not proud of your dad?" to which all his children chorused "No!" Another funny clip prompted Poppy to question her dad: "What's wrong with you?" causing Jamie to remind his children just how well he has done. "What do you mean what's wrong with me? I've got an MBE thank you very much, a member of the British Empire."

The TV chef embarrassed his kids in some of the footage!

Jamie also reflected on having his children feature in his cooking at home shows. Looking back at a programme in 2014 featuring Buddy helping to prepare a meal in the garden, he said: "That was so nice doing that series in the back garden during the summer holidays. And we never meant for the kids to get involved. They were just so curious." River was the only child not to feature in any of the videos, but the two-year-old still enjoyed watching the footage back, and pointed out his grandparents when Jamie's mum and dad appeared in one of the clips.

Jamie's fans adored watching his family all together, and many commented on the video. One wrote: "Lovely video of Jamie, Jools and family. I remember watching Jamie's first Naked Chef and then I was hooked. Just brilliant. Well done Jamie. Loved it then and still love your prgrammes. Another wrote: "This was so cute to see. I loved seeing the whole family react to it. I remember watching him when he was the Naked Chef with cool hair, I was young and he made me like watching cooking." A third added: "Lovely family. Great to see your wife and children's reaction to watching you over 20 years with some fantastic memories for the whole family."

