Jools Oliver shares the sweetest throwback holiday photo – see it here Now THAT'S a tan!

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver's wife Jools shared the sweetest throwback photo to Instagram on Sunday. The mum-of-five often shares pictures of her children's summer adventures, but this image was from a holiday she took with her family as a child. It showed her standing in the middle of her two older sisters, all of them looking very tanned. Jools wore a summery outfit of a white T-shirt, light pink skirt and straw sunhat and clutched a small plastic toy, which she revealed was a popular figure from a much-loved children's film.

Jools and Jamie married in 2000 and have five children

She captioned the photo: "Summer 1980 something [heart emoji]. I am holding my ET toy, remember every part of that holiday xxx." Her sister Lisa was one of the first to comment, writing: "Omg! I was talking about this holiday to the children yesterday. I also remember it so well. Do you remember dad couldn't inflate the dinghy on the last night…Bath time we used to have a competition as to who was the brownest! Brilliant memories." Their sister Felicity also joined the comments section family reunion, writing: "Fun holidays we always had with Dad xxx."

Even though they weren't on the holiday, Jools' fans also appreciate the photo, writing: "My goodness little Petal looks so like you. Wonderful memories xx," "Omg yer style is spot on even to this day," and "Happy days" – a reference to a slogan Jamie has used since his first TV show, The Naked Chef, thrust him into the public eye in 1999.

Jools proved she's had great summer style for over thirty years

He and Jools married a year later and now share three daughters: Poppy, 17, Daisy, 16, and ten-year-old Petal, as well as two sons: Buddy, eight, and River, who recently turned three. If Jools' Instagram is any indication, she continues to have wonderful summer holidays to this day.

Over the last few weeks, the family has spent time in Cornwall, where they've enjoyed picnics and time on the beach and little River had his first surfing lesson. On Saturday, Jools shared a snap from Paris, suggesting the family is taking a quick Bank Holiday break before the start of term.

