Jamie Oliver shares rare picture of son River as a newborn baby on 3rd birthday

Jools and Jamie Oliver's youngest child turned three on Wednesday and the doting parents-of-five couldn't resist posting an emotional tribute to their son River in honour of the occasion. The celebrity chef shared a beautiful picture of his little boy as a newborn baby, and said: "3 years ago today, Happy Birthday Son.... you are a joyful boy but please sleep through the night love daddy xxx." His wife posted a beautiful black and white close-up of his face, his mouth slightly open as he looked at the camera, head covered in a mop of light blond hair.

Jools captioned the picture: "3 years of you [heart emoji], little legend number 5, you are the cutest thing with the hugest amount of energy so loving with the best cuddles, kind and extremely noisy!!! You certainly keep us ALL on our toes and surprise me every day in so many ways… Have a wonderful day with us you little blonde Cutie xxx"

Her fans loved the sweet message, responding: "Happy birthday River! Such a big cutie!! Sending lots of love from Australia. Xx," "Happy Birthday River!!!have a fab day!!! X," and " He really is the definition of JOY!! Everyone adores that beautiful Boy!! Happy birthday sweetheart!" She didn't specify what the family would do to celebrate, but they've spent a lot of time in Cornwall this summer, with River having his first surfing lesson earlier this month. He has one older brother, Buddy, eight, and three sisters: Petal, 10, Daisy, 16, and Poppy, 17.

River is Jools and Jamie's fifth child and second son

Daisy may not be able to make the celebrations, as a few days ago, Jools shared that Daisy is going on some travels without the rest of the Oliver gang. She posted a picture of her daughter with a backpack and captioned it: "Off she goes again!! Missing you Daze hurry up home."

Jools and her celebrity chef husband and restaurateur Jamie married in 2000, meaning they will celebrate their 20th anniversary next year. Earlier this year, she told Red magazine that the couple will celebrate by having a big party where they renew their vows.

