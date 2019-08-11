Jamie Oliver reveals why he finds it tough raising his children This is relatable for so many parents!

Jamie Oliver is a doting dad to five children between the ages of 17 and three, but has admitted to finding it tough when it comes to raising his teenagers. Talking to You magazine, the celebrity chef said: "They should have something like The Priory for parents of teenagers. It's really tough, isn't it? I'm not sure how good my teenage parenting has been. I think I'm still on a six or seven out of ten from my girls. Which I'm fine with. I know I was a good nine or even ten [when they were] younger, I mean, what does a nine look like as a parent of teenagers? Does that mean you go clubbing with them?"

The Naked Chef star also revealed that out of him and Jools, he's the one that disciplines his brood. "I just expect certain behaviour, really. And I don't care if I'm liked," he said. One of the things that Jamie admits to being strict about is screen time – something many parents can relate to. "These screens! It's 24/7.. And this idea that their phone is theirs. I like to just re-state that the phone is mine, I pay the bill. Every child seems to think it's a human right to have one."

Jamie shares Poppy, 17, Daisy, 16, ten-year-old Petal, eight-year-old Buddy and three-year-old River with wife Jools. He said of parenting: "I've got teenagers, I've got eight and ten-year-olds and I've got a just turned three-year-old. So I still have a child in my bed who sort of rattles around like an electric eel..but I love it. We're a close family."

Earlier in August, the couple took their five children on holiday to Cornwall to spend some quality time together after their a turbulent year following Jamie's restaurant group going into administration. Cornwall is the family's special place and they have been going there for the past few years. During their time there, they get up early to go surfing, and this year the couple's youngest son, three-year-old River, started to take lessons too. Jools admitted to Red magazine that it can be harder to convince her oldest children to get up at the crack of dawn. "I don't think they realise just how cool it is," she said.

