Helen Skelton reveals she was scammed out of £70,000 after fake bank phone call The star shared her shocking experience during an appearance on Lorraine

Helen Skelton shocked viewers on Lorraine when she disclosed that she had been scammed out of £70,000. The mother-of-two opened up about her experience as she prepares to host a programme aimed to raise awareness about online scammers. She told her host that she had been a victim of a fake phone call she believed was from her bank. "I got phoned up by the bank, told something dodgy had been going on with my account," Helen explained. "A week later, £70,000, all my savings had gone."

Host Lorraine Kelly struggled to hide her disbelief, as Helen continued: "All gone. And it was just a few questions over the phone. The reason I've made this programme is because it happens every day of the week. We're not talking about little old ladies who are victims who don’t understand the internet. That’s a massively naïve assumption. It's happening to people and they're too embarrassed to say that it's happened. So we've got a programme on next week that will hopefully help people be aware, be on guard and avoid that."

The 36-year-old presenter – mum to young sons Ernie and Louis – admitted she was distracted at the time of her call, but didn’t think twice because she believed it to be a genuine call from her bank. "I had one kid up a tree, one wrestling the dog, another dog throwing up the kids' birthday cake, then they phoned me from the bank and said, 'Oh, something has gone on'… You don’t question your bank," she concluded.

