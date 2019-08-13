Lorraine Kelly shares rare family photo with lookalike daughter Rosie and husband Steve Lorraine and Steve are spending the summer with Rosie

Lorraine Kelly has been making the most of her time off from work over the summer by spending it with her beloved daughter Rosie. The ITV daytime star and her husband Steve Smith have gone out to Mumbai with their only child, and on Monday she shared a lovely picture of the three of them doing a spot of sightseeing in the Indian city. Fans adored seeing the rare family photo, and many were quick to comment on just how much Rosie looks like her famous mum. One wrote: "Lovely, your daughter is your double!" while another joked: "Seeing double!" Loose Women star Saira Khan added: "Wow Lorraine, your daughter is the spitting image of you. Enjoy India."

Lorraine Kelly with her daughter Rosie and husband Steve in Mumbai

The trip is extra-special for Lorraine and Steve as they don't get to see Rosie as often as they would like to since she moved to Singapore a few years ago to work for a charity. Despite the fact that they miss her very much, Lorraine previously opened up about just how proud she is of Rosie. Talking to Prima magazine, she said: "She was 21 when she moved to the other side of the world for work and is embracing a new culture in Singapore. She's being an independent woman doing amazing things." She added: "It's hard when children leave home anyway, but luckily her lunch hour is 6am for me so I can FaceTime her while I'm getting my hair done."

MORE: Kate Garraway showcases new summer hairstyle - and fans adore it!

Lorraine is very close to her only daughter

The doting mum has been surprised by Rosie on a number of occasions during live episodes of Lorraine. In March, the 24-year-old sent her mum a sweet video message via a video link, which was shown during a special Mother's Day segment on the daytime show. Fashion guru Mark Heyes introduced the clip to the star, who was left in tears after watching it. Rosie was standing in front of the Singapore skyline in the footage, and told her mum: "Happy Mother's Day all the way from Singapore, I'll see you really soon and we can celebrate properly. I love you, bye!" Lorraine then said: "I love you more, that's so sweet you're going to get me crying again! She looks so beautiful, I miss her so much."

READ: Parenting tips for the summer holidays, according to the Beckhams

Lorraine has also spoken about her close relationship with her daughter during an interview with Weekend Magazine. She said: "We talk about everything under the sun. I'm her mum, though, I'd never say I was her best friend because she's got her friends already. I'd love to think she tells me everything but she doesn't."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.