Strictly's Lisa Armstrong reunites with beloved dog after spending time apart - see sweet picture

Lisa Armstrong has finally been reunited with her beloved pet Hurley, who she shares with ex-husband Ant McPartlin. On Friday, the makeup artist took to Instagram to share a snap of her holding Hurley's little paw in her hand, and it's the cutest thing we've seen all week. She must be over the moon to finally be spending time with him!

Fans were quick to let Lisa know just how sweet her post was. One wrote: "Absolutely adorable," and another added: "Paws for thought Lisa! I love holding my dog's paw, we have a lab called Morgan. He loves laying on us. He brings laughter and happiness! Also, so looking forward to all the Strictly sparkle!"

Hurley's little paw!

The last time we saw Hurley on Lisa's Instagram was back in June, when she uploaded a photo of the lovely chocolate lab enjoying an ice lolly on a hot day. Adorable!

Hurley enjoying an ice lolly

Lisa loves to keep her fans up to date with her life. In January, the 42-year-old sent her followers into a frenzy when she debuted a dramatic new look on social media – long, brunette hair! A far cry from her usual short blonde locks, Lisa looked absolutely fabulous with darker hair, and it seems her fans agreed – even if it was only a wig! They flocked to Instagram to tell Lisa just how much they adored her new tresses - her feed was flooded with comments such as: "Wow girl, it really suits you," and "Love the new look!"

It's going to be a busy September for Lisa with the start of the 17th Strictly series on Saturday night, so she better enjoy her time with Hurley while she can!

