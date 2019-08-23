Lisa Armstrong shows off her biggest hair transformation to date Hair. Goals.

Strictly rehearsals might have kicked off, but it looks like it's the makeup team that's having all the fun! On Friday Lisa Armstrong Instagrammed a photo of herself alongside fellow Strictly makeup artists Lydia Barnes and Lottie Brooksbank, and Lisa has now got long, brunette hair! A far cry from her usual short blonde locks, Lisa looks absolutely fabulous with darker hair, and it seems her fans agree! They flocked to Instagram to tell Lisa just how much they adored her new tresses - her feed was flooded with comments such as: "Wow girl, it really suits you," and "Love the new look!"

The last time Lisa touched-up her hair was in July when the celebrity makeup artist uploaded a photo of herself to Instagram with her locks covered in tinfoil. Lisa captioned the snap: "Got my hair did… #BlondesHaveMoreFun. Thank you @joshwoodcolour you rock." Her earlier summer hair makeover was a far cry from those gorgeous long brown locks she's currently rocking, is there any look this woman can't pull off? We highly doubt it – Lisa even looks amazing with pink hair!

Lisa is now a brunette!

Strictly's launch date has finally been revealed, and you can expect to see the new dancers take to the floor on Saturday 7 September – that's only 15 days from now! We can't wait to see what magical looks Lisa musters up for the new contestants. This year might be Strictly's biggest yet, BBC One has also confirmed that pop royalty Kylie Minogue will be performing on opening night, fingers crossed Lisa gives her some sparkle!

The last time Lisa was in the hairdresser's chair was in July

On Thursday, Strictly posted a behind the scenes look at the upcoming series to Twitter, and the dancers were absolutely covered in glitter and flowers, which was no doubt Lisa's doing. Could this be the most colourful Strictly series yet?

