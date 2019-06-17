Lisa Armstrong pays heartbreaking tribute to her dad on first Father's Day without him The Strictly makeup artist lost her dad to cancer in May

Lisa Armstrong has paid a loving tribute to her late father as she celebrated her first Father's Day without him. Taking to Instagram on Sunday to share a childhood throwback with her dad Derek, the Strictly Come Dancing makeup artist simply wrote, "#Myfirstone," alongside a series of sad face emojis. The heartbreaking post comes one month after Lisa lost her dad to cancer. Derek, who was 71, was believed to have been diagnosed one year ago, but Lisa has never publicly spoken about her father's illness.

Her friend, former X Factor host Kate Thornton, was one of the first to quickly respond to the latest Instagram post, writing: "Oh Lise, can't imagine how hard today must be. Thinking of you and sending love. Your dad was such a lovely man x." [sic] Another follower remarked: "He would be so so proud of you!" A third post read: "Always a hard day, especially the first one. You'll get through it but it's so tough. It’s just not fair is it." A fourth person added: "It’s my first one as well, I lost my dad last month. My heart is shattered and I’ve cried more than ever today. Sending love and hugs xxx."

It's been a difficult year for Lisa, 42, who was granted a decree nisi last October. Her ex-husband Ant, 43, had announced their split in January following an 11-year marriage. The couple had been together for 23 years. A few months later, the popular presenter embarked on a new relationship with the couple's former PA, Anne-Marie Corbett. During a recent chat with The Daily Star, Lisa revealed she struggled with "insecurities" following her split from Ant. "Nobody is immune to insecurities – nobody," she shared. "We all have issues that chip away at our confidence on a daily basis. The celebrity version of perfection that bombards us every day is not real."

