CBBC star Mya-Lecia Naylor dies aged 16 Mya-Lecia Naylor was best known for her roles in Almost Never and Millie Inbetween

Mya-Lecia Naylor, an actress best known for her roles in Almost Never and Millie Inbetween, has tragically passed away aged 16. Her agent confirmed the sad news that Mya had died after suddenly collapsing on 7 April in a statement which read: "It is with the deepest sorrow we have to announce that on Sunday 7th April Mya-Lecia Naylor, very sadly, died. Mya-Lecia was hugely talented and a big part of A&J, we will miss her greatly. Our love and thoughts are with all her family and friends at this difficult time."

Mya collapsed suddenly on April 7

CBBC also paid tribute to her, calling her a "much-loved part of the BBC Children's family and a hugely talented actress, singer and dancer". The director of BBC Children's, Alice Webb, said: "She has shone so brightly on our screens, both in Millie Inbetween and Almost Never, and it's unthinkable that she won't be part of our journey going forward," adding that she was a "real role model for her young fans".

Mya was perhaps best known for her role in Almost Never

I'm a Celebrity's Emily Atack was among those to have worked with Mya on Almost Never, and posted a tribute to the young star on Instagram, writing: "So shocked and sad to hear about lovely Mya-Lecia Naylor. She was a beautiful and talented girl. A complete joy to be around on the set of Almost Never. Sending all my love to her family & friends. Rest in peace beautiful girl." The star's fans also took to Twitter to share messages about Mya, with one person writing: "RIP Mya-Lecia Naylor, you were taken from this world far too young, I hope the little kids you’ve inspired will one day will be the next big CBBC star, 16 is so young to leave this world, I actually used to watch Millie Inbetween and I really liked the show," while another added: "So very sad to hear about Mya-Lecia Naylor. This is so tragic at only sixteen year of age. So sad and what a bright and wonderful talent she was and had such outstanding potential. She will be missed." CBBC have recommended that her fans call Childline on 0800 11 11 if they are feeling upset about the news, adding: "We know this news is very upsetting, and it may help to share how you are feeling with friends or a trusted adult."

