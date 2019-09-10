Stacey Dooley shares heartfelt message with fans The Strictly Come Dancing winner encourage people struggling to ask for help

Stacey Dooley has shared a heartfelt message with fans who may be struggling to cope to reach out and ask for help. The Strictly winner marked Suicide Prevention Day with a video on Instagram, in which she urged people to not suffer in silence. She said: "I'm at Glow Up at the minute working and it's all very exciting but I've just seen online that it is Suicide Prevention Day.

"I've just finished wrapping a very important series where we were filming at a mental health unit in South London and I met the most remarkable people going through the most horrific of times," she added. "It really opened my eyes. A lot of them were suicidal, a lot of them were depressed, but they had somehow found the courage to dig deep and say, actually I need help I'm struggling. I suppose I just wanted to thank them for giving me their time but also just remind everyone to ask how everyone is and check in with people. If you are struggling and it all feels really overwhelming reach out because there is help."

She captioned the clip: "Check in and reach out. So utterly heartbreaking to hear the number of suicides has risen this year. Thank you to everyone at Springfield. Staff and patients. You are brave and brilliant." The TV star's fans were delighted that she had shone a light on an important day, with one commenting: "As someone who struggles with mental health I want to thank you for making me happy and putting a smile on my face. I love you and everything you do." Another said: "Thank you for taking the time to spotlight such a serious issue." And a third added: "Very important message to share and I totally appreciate the sentiment."

