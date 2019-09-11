Strictly fans are convinced that there's serious chemistry between Saffron Barker and Karim Zeroual Fans are convinced that Strictly's Saffron Barker and Karim Zeroual are a match made in heaven

Strictly Come Dancing fans are convinced that there's major chemistry between celebrity contestants Saffron Barker and Karim Zeroual. Fans of social media star Saffron have flooded the comments sections of her YouTube channel to declare that sparks between her and CBBC presenter Karim are flying.

Under the video in which the two can be seen cracking jokes and sitting next to each other over dinner, one user wrote: "Who votes Saff and Karim as a future couple?" Another added: "I think the CBBC star likes you!" Could there be another Strictly romance on the cards this year?

Saffron has been paired with AJ

Romances certainly aren’t uncommon on the hit TV show. Last year, fellow YouTube star Joe Sugg stormed the ballroom with partner Dianne Buswell, and the pair ended up falling for one another during the series, as did pro dancer Giovanni Pernice and Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts.

AJ has even met Saffron's family!

19-year-old Saffron admitted that she has plenty to live up to after Joe and Dianne made it to the finals. Speaking to HELLO! earlier in September, Saffron said: "I think [Joe] felt the pressure, being the first [YouTuber], and he did so well. I feel I have a lot to live up to! I do hope I follow in his footsteps… It's so nice that his personality just shone so I'm hoping the same will happen to me!" She added: "Of course I would absolutely love to make it to the final, but I think I am just going to take each week as it comes and work really hard throughout the process."

Asked whether Joe has passed on any words of advice, Saffron admitted: "He's honestly just said be yourself and work really hard. I think that's the advice everyone has given us!" But there's only one person's advice that the internet star really cares about – her mum's. "It'll be my mum who I look to for advice. I’m so close to her. There's no one I trust more than my mum; I can always count on her."

We’re sure Saffron will do Joe proud!

